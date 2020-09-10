The future of Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey, is at a standstill with Arsenal and Juventus monitoring his situation.

The Ghanaian has not renewed his deal at the club. This means that his €50m release clause for his current contract remains active.

It is said that both Arsenal and Juventus would love to land the central midfielder this summer and they will see his release clause as potentially being attainable.

However, the report reiterates that the player is happy in the Spanish capital and believes that he will continue at the club beyond the summer.