Ghana legend, Michael Essien has been named as part of FC Nordsjælland’s coaching staff for the 2020/21 season.

The 37-year-old earned his coaching badges by studying the working environment around FC Nordsjælland’s first team and academies.

The former Chelsea midfielder now officially joins the coaching staff of the Danish club with the title Player-Coach.

Essien will work hand in hand with head coach Flemming Pedersen. In an assistant role, Essien will participate in the trainings alongside the players to help implement the drills and ideas in the best possible way.

Sports director of Nordsjælland, Jan Laursen, explained on the club’s website why they decided to retain Essien after he spent time with them.

“Michael left a very positive impression here during his visit and we continued the dialogue with him after he had left. We felt he was excited by what he experienced here through our philosophy, the people he met at the club, and that our environment inspired him,” he noted.

The head coach of the club, Flemming Pedersen, also spoke on the club’s website about the prospect of working with a seasoned personality such as Essien.

“In the coaching staff we’ve experienced Michael Essien as both curious and hungry for knowledge before and after the training sessions, but at the same time also contributing and giving among the players during the trainings. His career and experience speak for themselves,” he said.

Essien in a tweet also expressed his excitement following his appointment.

I am delighted to have joined @fcnordsjaelland coaching staff as part of my development towards my full coaching licence. I will also be assisting the players on and off the pitch as part of my role. #transitionontocoacching #yearoftransition #learning #coaching 🙏🏿⚽️🏃🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NE2C3jyDHV — Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) September 9, 2020

Essien, who has already done his coaching badges, becomes the second Ghanaian to join Nordsjaelland’s coaching staff, with former Asante Kotoko head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani currently serving as assistant first team coach at the club.

Essien will have his first day in Farum on September 10.