General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has recounted some difficulties he encountered as a student.

He may be popularly known as General Mosquito but he has revealed another powerful nickname that earned him a slap back in the days.

Mr Nketia has disclosed he was a brilliant Mathematics student and that got him the name Archimedes, the name of a Greek Mathematician.

“I was called Archimedes because I was good in mathematics but I suffered for it,” he said in an interview on Joy FM’s Personality Profile.

Being a brilliant and confident student, he always stood up to challenge his teachers in class, an action most teachers were not pleased with.

“It was one time in class five when a mathematics teacher marked me down in an exam but I was so sure the answer was correct and decided to rework the solution but I did not go to the teacher to challenge him,” he recounted.

“I took my own red pen and corrected the mark, an act my mates made noise about and that angered the teacher. He came to the class, removed his wrist watch and gave me a dirty slap which landed me on the floor,” he added amid laughter.

However, General Mosquito pointed out that did not deter him from challenging the status quo when not convinced.