Scottish top-flight Dundee United has announced the signing of Ghana’s prodigy, Mathew Anim Cudjoe on Wednesday.

Anim Cudjoe is joining the Terrors from Ghanaian Division One side Young Apostles.

The former Bayern Munich trialist, after featuring for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities all in the Ghana Premier League, will continue his development in Scotland.

Mathew, who previously attracted interest from a host of European clubs, is set to join the club in January subject to international clearance.

Sporting Director Tony Asghar told the club’s website, “We are delighted to welcome Mathew to Dundee United, he is a young and exciting talent that we can’t wait to watch develop further over the coming seasons.

“As a club, we are continuously aiming to attract talented players – both in our local area, in markets we are well established in and in those that have been less explored.

“We have proven we are a Club that knows how to develop and give opportunities to young players. Mathew is a player we can have high hopes for and we believe we can give him the platform to hone his talent and hopefully have a very strong career.

“Through opportunities created by the rules surrounding Brexit – we have looked at different markets we can look to gain a foothold. It has been a great experience working with the leaders at Young Apostles FC to conclude this deal.

“We are always looking at how we can improve and develop and this opportunity has come at the right time for us to explore. Our aim is now to support Mathew and ensure he adapts to the club and understands how we can best support him on his journey.”

Matthew Anim Cudjoe was a member of the Ghana squad that won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Mauritania earlier this year.

He played in all six games throughout the tournament, including the final – in which the Black Satellites beat Uganda 2-0 to lift the title.