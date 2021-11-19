Barely hours after superstar Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, put out the goal of N100M mark for his birthday, celebrities have massively supported the target beyond halfway.
Davido, who had over N67M under three hours, received 5,000 naira as the least donation and over N1.5M from individual celebrities.
He has since garnered close to half a million dollars since he put the post out.
Below is a list of celebrities who supported the goal and the amount donated in Naira, US Dollars, and crypto respectively:
MORE:
- Zlatan Ibile – ₦1,000,000
- Ikorodu Bois – ₦5,000
- Richie Richie – ₦1,000,000
- Mr Eazi – ₦1,000,000
- Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed
- E Money – Undisclosed
- Kolaqalagbo – ₦1,000,000
- Aluya Richie – ₦1,000,000
- Chike – ₦1,000,000
- Nengi – ₦1,000,000
- Money Maker – ₦1,000,000
- Sir Banko – ₦1,000,000
- Adekunle Gold – ₦1,000,000
- Evih – ₦1,000,000
- Peruzzi – ₦1,000,000
- Mr Peak – ₦1,000,000
- Teni – ₦1,000,000
- Akin Alabi – Undisclosed
- Baba Ali – ₦1,500,000
- Charles of Play – ₦1,000,000
- Cubana Chief Priest – ₦1,000,000
- Naira Marley – ₦1,000,000
- Patoranking – Undisclosed
- Obi Cubana – Undisclosed
- Femi Otedola – Undisclosed
- Nasboi – Undisclosed
- M.I. Abaga – ₦1,000,000
- Eniola Badmus – ₦1,000,000
- Sydney Talker – ₦1,000,000
- Ubi Franklin – ₦1,000,000
- Dorathy – Undisclosed
- Phyno – ₦1,000,000
- MC Galaxy – ₦3,000,000
- Don Jazzy – Undisclosed
- Focalistic – ₦1,000,000
- Rahman Jago – Cryptocurrency
- Oba Elegushi – ₦5,000,000
- Belle Shmurda – ₦1,000,000
- Seyi Tinubu – ₦2,000,000
- Rema – ₦1,000,000
- Tunde Ednut – ₦1,000,000
- Peruzzi – ₦1,000,000
- Larry Gaga – ₦1,000,000
- Pasuma – ₦1,000,000
- Fireboy – ₦1,000,000
- Pocolee – ₦1,000,000
- Sophia Momodu – Undisclosed
- Medikal – $1,000
- Don Jazzy – $11,000
- Miscellaneous
Meanwhile, Davido says he is willing to give out all the monies he received from his friends and loved ones.
In a tweet on Friday, November 19, he wrote: Might give it all away.