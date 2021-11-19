Barely hours after superstar Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, put out the goal of N100M mark for his birthday, celebrities have massively supported the target beyond halfway.

Davido, who had over N67M under three hours, received 5,000 naira as the least donation and over N1.5M from individual celebrities.

He has since garnered close to half a million dollars since he put the post out.

Below is a list of celebrities who supported the goal and the amount donated in Naira, US Dollars, and crypto respectively:

Zlatan Ibile – ₦1,000,000 Ikorodu Bois – ₦5,000 Richie Richie – ₦1,000,000 Mr Eazi – ₦1,000,000 Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed E Money – Undisclosed Kolaqalagbo – ₦1,000,000 Aluya Richie – ₦1,000,000 Chike – ₦1,000,000 Nengi – ₦1,000,000 Money Maker – ₦1,000,000 Sir Banko – ₦1,000,000 Adekunle Gold – ₦1,000,000 Evih – ₦1,000,000 Peruzzi – ₦1,000,000 Mr Peak – ₦1,000,000 Teni – ₦1,000,000 Akin Alabi – Undisclosed Baba Ali – ₦1,500,000 Charles of Play – ₦1,000,000 Cubana Chief Priest – ₦1,000,000 Naira Marley – ₦1,000,000 Patoranking – Undisclosed Obi Cubana – Undisclosed Femi Otedola – Undisclosed Nasboi – Undisclosed M.I. Abaga – ₦1,000,000 Eniola Badmus – ₦1,000,000 Sydney Talker – ₦1,000,000 Ubi Franklin – ₦1,000,000 Dorathy – Undisclosed Phyno – ₦1,000,000 MC Galaxy – ₦3,000,000 Don Jazzy – Undisclosed Focalistic – ₦1,000,000 Rahman Jago – Cryptocurrency Oba Elegushi – ₦5,000,000 Belle Shmurda – ₦1,000,000 Seyi Tinubu – ₦2,000,000 Rema – ₦1,000,000 Tunde Ednut – ₦1,000,000 Peruzzi – ₦1,000,000 Larry Gaga – ₦1,000,000 Pasuma – ₦1,000,000 Fireboy – ₦1,000,000 Pocolee – ₦1,000,000 Sophia Momodu – Undisclosed Medikal – $1,000 Don Jazzy – $11,000 Miscellaneous

Meanwhile, Davido says he is willing to give out all the monies he received from his friends and loved ones.

In a tweet on Friday, November 19, he wrote: Might give it all away.