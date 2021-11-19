Davido
Barely hours after superstar Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, put out the goal of N100M mark for his birthday, celebrities have massively supported the target beyond halfway.

Davido, who had over N67M under three hours, received 5,000 naira as the least donation and over N1.5M from individual celebrities.

He has since garnered close to half a million dollars since he put the post out.

Below is a list of celebrities who supported the goal and the amount donated in Naira, US Dollars, and crypto respectively:

  1. Zlatan Ibile – 1,000,000
  2. Ikorodu Bois – 5,000
  3. Richie Richie – 1,000,000
  4. Mr Eazi – 1,000,000
  5. Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed
  6. E Money – Undisclosed
  7. Kolaqalagbo – 1,000,000
  8. Aluya Richie – 1,000,000
  9. Chike – 1,000,000
  10. Nengi – 1,000,000
  11. Money Maker – 1,000,000
  12. Sir Banko – 1,000,000
  13. Adekunle Gold – 1,000,000
  14. Evih – 1,000,000
  15. Peruzzi – 1,000,000
  16. Mr Peak – 1,000,000
  17. Teni – 1,000,000
  18. Akin Alabi – Undisclosed
  19. Baba Ali – 1,500,000
  20. Charles of Play – 1,000,000
  21. Cubana Chief Priest – 1,000,000
  22. Naira Marley – 1,000,000
  23. Patoranking – Undisclosed
  24. Obi Cubana – Undisclosed
  25. Femi Otedola – Undisclosed
  26. Nasboi – Undisclosed
  27. M.I. Abaga – 1,000,000
  28. Eniola Badmus – 1,000,000
  29. Sydney Talker – 1,000,000
  30. Ubi Franklin – 1,000,000
  31. Dorathy – Undisclosed
  32. Phyno – 1,000,000
  33. MC Galaxy – 3,000,000
  34. Don Jazzy  – Undisclosed
  35. Focalistic – 1,000,000
  36. Rahman Jago – Cryptocurrency
  37. Oba Elegushi – 5,000,000
  38. Belle Shmurda – 1,000,000
  39. Seyi Tinubu – 2,000,000
  40. Rema – 1,000,000
  41. Tunde Ednut – 1,000,000
  43. Larry Gaga – 1,000,000
  43. Larry Gaga – 1,000,000
  44. Pasuma – 1,000,000
  45. Fireboy – 1,000,000
  46. Pocolee – 1,000,000
  47. Sophia Momodu – Undisclosed
  48. Medikal – $1,000
  49. Don Jazzy – $11,000
  50. Miscellaneous

Meanwhile, Davido says he is willing to give out all the monies he received from his friends and loved ones.

In a tweet on Friday, November 19, he wrote: Might give it all away.




