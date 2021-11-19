Former boxing ace Mike Tyson smoked toad venom on a dare and now credits the hallucinogen for making him a better businessman.

The heavyweight boxing champion, dubbed Iron Mike, was a “wreck” when he first tried the psychedelic drug, which is collected from the Bufo Alvarius amphibian species and then dried, before being turned into a crystal that can be smoked – and the trip taught him an important lesson.

“I ‘died’ during my first trip. In my trips I’ve seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep,” he told The New York Post at Wonderland, a conference in Miami, Florida, dedicated to psychedelics, micro-dosing and medicine.

“The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date.”

Tyson puffed away on the venom after being dared to try it, figuring he had nothing to lose.