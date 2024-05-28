Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, his representatives have confirmed.

The former heavyweight champion, 57, became nauseous and dizzy, forcing flight staff to ask passengers if there was a doctor on board to provide assistance.

Paramedics boarded the plane, which had already been delayed by two hours in Miami because of the heat, once it touched down in Los Angeles to give treatment.

It comes just two months before the boxing legend is due to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Arlington.

‘Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,’ his representatives told The New York Post.

‘He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing.

‘He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.’

Typical symptoms of an ulcer flare up include nausea and vomiting, bloating, belching and gas pain, as well as chest pain and fatigue.

It comes after In Touch first revealed on Monday morning that Tyson ‘had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded’.

Sources claim the cabin crew ‘issued an announcement asking for a doctor 30 minutes before landing and the message even came on everyone’s screens.’

‘He was in first class, but we were an exit row,’ an eyewitness added.

‘They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. [The stewardess] said something like, “He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.” I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words “Mike Tyson” and she nodded her head yes.’