Ghanaian rapper Guru, renowned for his energy and lyrical prowess, is poised to captivate fans in the diaspora at Inside LLC’s highly anticipated 2024 Ghana to the World concert in New York happening on June 22, 2024 at Palladium Times Square.

The event, themed “Back to the Future” in honour of the late Castro ‘Underfire’, promises to be a celebration of Ghanaian music and culture, with Guru adding his signature Azonto flair to the stage.

The concert, curated by Inside LLC under the visionary leadership of CEO Nana Gyimah, aims to transport attendees back to the vibrant era of Azonto music, a cultural phenomenon that swept across the globe in the early 2010s.

With Guru’s electrifying performances and infectious beats, fans can expect to be immersed in the nostalgic rhythms and energetic dance moves that defined the Azonto craze.

Meanwhile, Inside LL’s CEO Nana Gyimah, in discussing the choice of the Azonto theme, emphasized its significance in Ghanaian music history. “In selecting the Azonto theme for ‘Ghana to the World 2024,’ we aimed to tap into a nostalgic yet vibrant era of Ghanaian music,” remarked Gyimah. “Azonto was more than just a genre; it was a cultural phenomenon that captivated audiences worldwide.”

Guru, known for his chart-topping hits and iconic stage presence, is set to take centre stage alongside a lineup of esteemed artistes.

His repertoire of hit songs, including ‘Lapaz Toyota’, ‘Alkayida’, ‘Samba’, and ‘Karaoke’, promises to electrify audiences and keep them on their feet throughout the night.

The Ghana to the World concert is not only a celebration of music but also a showcase of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

Inside LLC, under the visionary leadership of CEO Nana Gyimah, is dedicated to bridging the gap between Ghana and the global stage, offering attendees an immersive experience that highlights the country’s vibrant music scene and diverse artistic talent.

With Guru’s dynamic performance and the nostalgic Azonto vibes, the Ghana to the World concert is set to be a memorable event that celebrates Ghanaian music and culture while paying tribute to the legacy of Castro ‘Underfire’.

Inside LLC invites music enthusiasts and culture adherents alike to join them in New York for an unforgettable night of music, dance, and celebration.

