Akon recently sparked a debate within the music community by expressing his preference for Davido over Wizkid.

The Grammy-nominated artist known for his global hits shared his opinion during a recent interview.

Akon cited Davido’s work ethic and energy as key factors.

According to him, while Wizkid is a superstar known for releasing hit records sporadically, Davido stands out for his consistent output and determination.

Akon emphasized Davido’s relentless work ethic, describing him as the “hardest working artiste” who rose from being an underdog to a major force in the industry.

Akon also revealed he has a personal relationship with Davido and admiration for his energetic nature.

However, the superstar admitted to being cautious about openly favoring Davido over Wizkid due to the passionate fanbase Davido has amassed.

He jokingly mentioning the potential backlash he might face from Davido’s loyal supporters, should he drop a negative comment about him

Akon’s remarks have sparked a lively debate about the two Nigerian music icons, with fans passionately defending their favorite artist and discussing their respective contributions to the music industry.