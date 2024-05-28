A final farewell was bid to the mother of singer Keche Andrew at the Sekondi Astroturf in the Western Region.

Mrs. Gladys Cudjoe (Nee De-graft Asmah) was laid to rest in a solemn ceremony over the weekend.

The celebrity’s mother, aged 66, passed away about two months ago after suffering a briedfillness.

Her burial service was held at The Church of Later Day Saint Accra station, where family and friends gathered to pay their respects.

During the service, emotions ran high as Andrew, along with his siblings, paid tribute to their beloved mother.

Their heartfelt words brought tears to the eyes of those present, as they remembered her life and the impact she had on those around her.

Among the notable personalities who offered their support and condolences to Andrew during this difficult time were his Keche partner, Keche Joshua, and his wife.

Additionally, fellow musicians such as Dr. Cryme and Ayesem were present to show their solidarity and offer comfort to Andrew and his family.

Click to watch video: