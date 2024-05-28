The first batch of pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj is set to depart from Tamale International Airport to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia today, Tuesday, May 28.

Over 4,000 pilgrims are expected to participate in this year’s Hajj.

In an interview with Citi News, Abdul-Rahman Gomda, Communications Director for the Hajj Board, urged pilgrims to cooperate with organizers to ensure a smooth experience.

Gomda expressed concerns over past instances where some pilgrims disregarded instructions, which could potentially disrupt the spiritual journey.

He stressed the significance of maintaining a religious focus during the pilgrimage to reap the spiritual benefits.

“They [Pilgrims] should learn to be with us. They should take instructions from us. There have been instances where people don’t take instructions from us. You tell them what to do and they want to do what they want to do.”

“That is especially being a religious exercise, there is a need for them to be very religious so that they get the spiritual dividends which made them go there.”

To assist pilgrims in this regard, the Hajj Board has established the Dawah committee, comprising Islamic clergymen, many of whom have studied in Saudi Arabia.

These clerics will guide the pilgrims through various stages of the pilgrimage, including recitations and the glorification of the creator, ensuring that they adhere to the correct practices and maximize their spiritual experience.