Adom News Northern Regional correspondent, Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre has donated over 50 school uniforms to pupils of Hiawoanwu M/A primary school in the Ejura/Sekyeredumasi Municipality of the Ashanti region.

Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre, a native of the area said the gesture is to motivate and encourage the children to stay in school and learn.

He bemoaned how majority of the pupils went to school with tattered clothes because their parents could not afford to buy school uniforms for them.

Mr. Mr. Rauf Dabre added that, his assistance was also to help reduce some burden on their parents.

The Multimedia journalist called on others to join hands to help support the needy to better their lives.

After receiving the uniform, the Okyeame of the Hiawoanwu community, Nana Kyeame Kwadwo Gyabi, on behalf of the chief and people of the community, thanked the journalist and called for more support.

“It is very common in some communities but first in our community so all we can say is we are grateful for such important support and however appealed to the government, NGOs, philanthropists, and whoever cares should at least help renovate the primary block”, Okyeame said.

The headteacher of the school, Habib Issahaku thanked Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre noting that, the donation was a motivation for the children without uniforms.

The headteacher added that, the uniform would motivate the kids to be in school always and also take their lessons seriously.

He, however, urged the government, philanthropist, and Non-governmental Organisations to come to their aid as the school facing numerous challenges.

Meanwhile, a parent of one of the beneficiaries, Patience Mmabila on behalf of the other parents expressed profound gratitude to the Multimedia Journalist for such intervention.

She appealed to others to emulate Rauf Dabre example and come to their aid.