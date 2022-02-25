Andrew Amoako Asiamah, independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, was a year older on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

But the day did not end without his colleague parliamentarians taking time to eulogise him during proceedings.

His birthday was announced on the floor of Parliament by Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who doubles as the Deputy Majority Whip.

On behalf of the August House, she extended goodwill messages which were seconded by Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim.

Mr Ibrahim, who is the Banda MP, quoting inspiration from a popular African proverb eulogised: “The stone that the builder rejected has become the chief cornerstone.”

Others including Techiman North MP, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, Bodi MP; Samson Ahi, Tolon MP and Deputy Majority Whip; Habib Iddrisu took turns to wish their colleague well amid prayers for him.

“The fact that you went independent was as a result of the tough decision our party took and you also took a tough decision to go independent. It is because of this tough decision that is the reason you are the Second Deputy Speaker today.

“If we have not been able to take such decisions, we wouldn’t have discovered you as the best Second Deputy Speaker we have,” Mr Iddrisu lauded.

On his part, Mr Asiamah expressed appreciation to his colleagues for making his 56th birthday memorable.