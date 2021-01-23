Andrews Amoako Asiamah, Second Deputy Speaker
Andrews Amoako Asiamah, Second Deputy Speaker

Andrew Amoako Asiamah, independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, took the Speaker seat for the first time on Friday, January 22, during a plenary session of the House.

He took the seat at a time lawmakers were paying tribute to former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Speaker Bagbin announced in the middle of a submission by Buem MP, Kofi Adams, that the Second Deputy Speaker was going to take the seat.

READ ALSO:

“Honourable members, Second Deputy Speaker to take the chair,” the announcement was met with “yeah, yeah,” from members. He returned a bow from the Speaker before taking his seat and signaling for Mr Adams to continue his submission.

The sit-in Speaker then called on Deputy Majority Group Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin, to make the next submission on the passing of the former president. Mr Bagbin later returned to resume his seat.