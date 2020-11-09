Former Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko, has accused the Ghana Football Association [GFA] of neglecting him since 2014.

Akaminko has been out of the Black Stars after picking up an injury prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The former Hearts of Lions defender suffered a career-threatening injury in a friendly game against the Netherlands in a friendly ahead of the Mundial.

After getting back on his feet, Akaminko admitted that the country’s football governing body paid his medical bills but he has been sidelined after the surgery.

“It was unfortunate,” he told Asempa FM in an exclusive interview.

“It was my dream to play in the 2014 World Cup but I suffered an injury. My teammates and the technical team were all sad because of what happened.

“Thank God I am back on my feet. The Black Stars team doctor took care of me and the GFA paid my medical bills but I have been neglected.

“No official has called to check up on me after my surgery and I feel sad about it but I don’t blame anybody,” he added.

Akaminko made his debut and scored his first goal with the Ghana national team on June 1, 2012, in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.

He has also played for the likes of Boluspor and Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C. among other clubs.