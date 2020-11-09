A man believed to be in his sixties has allegedly committed suicide at Berekum-Senase in the Bono Region.

The victim, identified only as Salifu is said to have hanged himself in his room, over reasons best known to him.

According to the deceased’s landlord, Salifu and his friend, Kramo Sramani cohabited but the latter rarely comes home.

On the fateful day, however, Sramani returned home to find his roommate dead by hanging.

Chief Inspector of Senase Police Station, Evans Nketia Preko, who was called to the scene said even though there appeared to be no foul play upon preliminary examination, an autopsy will be performed.

The body has since been sent to the Sunyani Regional Hospital as investigations have commenced.