Former president John Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have given off a lovely pose in a photo they took together recently.

They were both at the Accra International Conference Centre where Mr Mahama signed the book of condolence in memory of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, affectionately called Papa J.

As they made their way out of the centre, Mr Mahama and his wife held each other’s hand firmly as if they were not going to let of each other, though they were in a mourning mood.

Their pose has triggered some reactions from Ghanaians with some admiring the former first couple.