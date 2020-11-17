The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has renamed a street after Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board.

The Assembly in a public announcement on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, said as part of its mandate it had approved the Change of Street name from Second Street ARS to Hackman O-Agyemang Street.

The announcement, signed by the Municipal Chief Executive of the Assembly, said the decision to rename the street was done at its 5th Spatial Planning Committee meeting held on August 7, 2020.

The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, as part of its mandate, has approved the Change of Street name from Second Street ARS to Hackman O-Agyemang Street

The decision to rename the street was in recognition of Mr Owusu-Agyemang’s years of distinguished service as a Member of Parliament for New Juabeng North constituency of the Eastern Region.

He was also a Minister of Water, Works and Housing as well as a former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

A source said Mr Owusu-Agyemang has also been a resident of Ayawaso West Municipality for over 20 years and contributed to development projects in the area.

Citing the naming of a street after Afro-pop singer-songwriter Noella Wiyaala in 2017, the source added that naming streets after distinguished Ghanaians who are still alive was novel.