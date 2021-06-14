Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has taken to social media to share his sentiment after several robbery attacks at the Achimota-GIMPA stretch in Accra.

The road has been a hotspot for robbers who attack road users to rob their valuables during midnight and even sometimes in clear daylight.

Some of the drivers who usually ply the route have narrated their experiences with many escaping the scene with their cars slightly damaged.

Adding his voice to the incidents happening on the stretch, Mr Dumelo queried why the incumbent MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency will keep mute over the matter.

According to him, it goes a long way to show she is not concerned because the robberies still persist though the police have started patrolling the area.

Everyday we hear stories of road users being attacked on the GIMPA road…yet the MP of AWW has been mute and unconcerned. The robberies still persist. Or elections are over? He wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan, who disagreed with Mr Dumelo, said nice concern raised by John, but how’s this the duty of the MP? Not the police?

Mr Dumelo replied: Members of Parliament are ex-officio members of the District/ Municipal Assemblies that also include security discussions in the municipality.