Chief Executive of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah, has explained why artistes who exit his record label struggle to find their feet.

Speaking with JoyNews, Richie Mensah said musicians who exit the label find the terrain challenging as independent acts because of a lack of structures or professional help.

He added that after their departure, some of these artistes try to do everything by themselves.

Richie Mensah also advised Ghanaians to stop pressurising or expecting too much from former Lynx Entertainment signees.

“I need Ghanaians to stop being hard on artistes who leave the label and who they expect to perform at the same level at which they performed when they were with the label.

“Let me break down the lynx structure to you: There is me, the CEO plus a Creative Director; we also have a Business Development Manager who decides all the business that comes in and out of the company. So when a Lynx artiste is working, all these things are being handled for them. When they leave the label, they do not have these. So now, they are doing all these on their own, which is difficult,” he explained.

“We only have this advantage because we have been operating successfully for the past 14 years, so some of these salaries we are paying are from what we did years ago. We will invest now, knowing that we will make it back later. We have grown to be a big company that can afford to do all these things”.

Richie Mensah added that when the artistes leave the label, they lose a strong team, meaning it will take time for them to rebuild a new strong team.

“There is a whole mechanism behind this. When the artiste loses this and they are working on their own, it will take time for them to build a strong team and operate on that level,” he stressed.