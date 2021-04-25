A Ghanaian Facebook user who goes by the name Sparrow GH has taken to social media to warn Ghanaians to beware of plying the Achimota-GIMPA road in Accra.

According to him, the road which serves as a shortcut for many staying in Madina and Legon areas has become a hotspot for robbers who snatch cars from citizens.

Narrating his ordeal after armed robbers attacked him but failed to collect his car from him, Sparrow said the incident happened around 1am where masked men crossed his car with a motorbike.

He explained that the gesture looked surreal but he managed to maneuver his way around them which eventually led to one of the bikers shooting his car to prevent him from escaping.

Fortunately, the bullet didn’t hit him but smashed his rear car glass which sent him off speeding the more to save his life.

Man narrowly escapes death after armed robbers tried snatching his car at GIMPA

Read his post below:

You all need to be very and extremely careful when driving on the “GIMPA road”! At 1AM dawn yesternight, Armed men “crossed” me and I maneuvered to swerve their motorcycle.

Just when I tried speeding off, they shot a gun at the back of my car just to find a way for me to stop so they can snatch my car. It was an experience i won’t want y’all to experience!

No matter what, don’t find that road to be a “short cut” at night! I could have been shot dead by now chale! Y’all stay safe out there and quit using the #GIMPA_ROAD! He typed.