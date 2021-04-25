Asante Kotoko’s unbeaten start has come to an end after a 2-1 defeat to Medeama SC in the match-week 21 encounters at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

The Porcupine Warriors produced a fine start in the early minutes which earned them the opener before the half-hour mark.

Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi snatched the opener for Asante Kotoko with a beautiful header on the 14th minute of the game.

Coach Yaw Preko’s side gained possession to dominate the midfield after conceding an early goal with hopes of leveling the score before recess.

In-form Prince Opoku Agyemang grabbed the equalizer with a brilliant finish to square the game one-draw on the 30th minute.

Opoku Agyemang came close again to net his second goal of the day but his effort went into the palms of goalkeepers Razak Abalora.

On the stroke of halftime, Richard Boadu made it 2-1 for Medeama SC with a fine strike to hand his side the lead to end the first half of the game.

Back from the break, Coach Mariano Barreto introduced Adom Frimpong, Godfred Asiamah, Patrick Asmah as a replacement for Emmanuel Sarkodie, Andy Francis Kumi, and Emmanuel Gyamfi respectively as they were in search of a goal.

Medeama captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah nearly extended the lead for his side with a powerful drive but his effort went wide.

Asante Kotoko duo Godfred Asiamah and Fabio Gama tried a solo drive but got blocked by the backline of the visitors as the entire duration of the game ended in a 2-1 victory in favor of Medeama SC

Following the results from the game, Medeama SC have moved to the top of the league log with 36 points as Asante Kotoko drops to the second position with 35 points.