Ghana’s leading sports betting provider is offering football fans an opportunity to predict who will win this seasons EPL Golden Boot.

To win a share of GHC 10,000 in cash, participants must correctly predict which player will win the golden boot award and how many goals they will score to win it.

The free-to-play promo will offer players a single entry into the promotion and all submissions are final. In the event where there are more than three winners, all qualifying participants will go into a lucky draw where three winners will be selected.

The promo commences on 23 April, 2021 and the winners will be announced once the EPL season has concluded.

Currently, the race for the EPL Golden Boot Award is perfectly balanced. Harry Kane leads the race with 21 goals, closely followed by Mohammed Salah on 19 goals. Bruno Fernandes, currently, in third place with 16 goals, will look to add more to try close the gap.

In order to participate, you need to be a registered Betway player. For more information, visit www.betway.com.gh/Top-Goal-Scorer-Challenge/?login=1

There is always something to be won with Betway, as the leading sports betting company, we continuously offer sports betting fans an opportunity to win more in addition to delivering a world-class experience.

Some of the awesome prizes that players have won recently include two VW Polo Sedans through the “For the Fans Promotion”, amongst other real-world giveaways.