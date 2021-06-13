Police shot and injured one of two culprits involved in the attacking and robbing at the GIMPA-Fiesta Royale road at Achimota in Accra on Saturday, June 12.

The police moved to the area to pursue the suspected robbers after receiving a tip-off from a taxi driver who had been robbed by the suspects.

Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, briefed the media on this development, Sunday.

On Saturday evening at about 9:30 pm, a male driver informed the Achimota School District Police during a patrol of being attacked by two armed men.

The driver, who had been shot, then led the Police to the crime scene, and upon arrival, the two robbers fled the scene into a nearby forest.

Poised to apprehend these culprits, the police laid ambush at an unsuspected part of the forest. Moments later, the two suspects emerged from the forest to resume their operations.

During their search, the Police personnel sighted these robbers involved in another criminal act on the road and swiftly pursued them.

After a long chase, one of the suspects, Kofi Mensah, 30, was gunned down as he tries to escape by climbing a fence.

The Police, however, were unable to capture the second robber as he managed to successfully climb the fence.

The wounded suspect was later driven to the Police Hospital for treatment, where he was later discharged.

Kofi Mensah, who is on remand, is aiding investigations to find the whereabouts of the second robber. He is also to appear before the court on Monday.

This is the fourth of such an incident in a week on the GIMPA stretch. A few days ago, a man attacked the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder.

The suspect then tried to escape through a nearby bush but was arrested by the Police, who were patrolling the area.

The suspect is currently on remand awaiting to be processed for court.