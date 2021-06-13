Former HIV/AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has dared Ghanaian men to take her to court if they feel she infected them with HIV.

Miss Mensah, who said this after testing positive for HIV on a live TV show, said her threats are addressed to Ghanaians in Germany who have vowed to have her prosecuted over an allegation of deliberately infecting them with the deadly virus.

She said her multiple sex partners may fault her for being loud on her claim that a large number of Ghanaian men in Germany are already infected with the HIV.

She said she is willing to subject herself to an interrogation as there are enough legal provisions that address such allegations.

She also promised to personally report men who slept with her in cars and their offices to the police.

The actress said:

“I have no explanation to offer anyone. I think the more I talk about the issue, the more people get excited to speak ill about me. I want to tell Ghanaians in Germany that I cannot be moved by your threats. There are laws that guide actions of HIV infected persons. So if you are a man who had a sexual affair with me and think I have given you HIV, then go to the police and report me.

“Some of you may rush to the court. I have seen the worse of it. Some had taken me to court for having shared a photo on social media about the man responsible for my kids. I dare you to take this action this time on your claim that I have infected you.

“If you think I have infected you with HIV take me to court, lest I will personally take you to court or report you to the police for it because you don’t have the balls.”