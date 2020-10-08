Actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, was greeted with jubilation following a successful filing of nomination to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.

Mr Dumelo and his team visited the District Electoral Commission (EC) office at East Legon and was overwhelmed with the warm reception the constituents gave him.

After the process, some electorate marched their leader to his convoy, which drove him round the district as he waves to his fans.

“Change is Coming,” the party’s motto was widely adopted by the residents who gathered at the streets and others who waved from their homes.

Photos below: