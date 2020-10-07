Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has challenged the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama to name policies he introduced to relieve the sufferings of Ghanaians whilst in office.

Addressing chiefs and people of Atobiase in the Wassa East District on Wednesday as part of his tour of the Western Region, he said the Akufo-Addo administration has achieved so much in three and half years than the NDC government did in eight years.

Government, according to the Vice President has fulfilled most of its 2016 promises adding that a lot of the initiatives have relieved citizens the burden of bearing those responsibilities before.

Citing the Free SHS policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, One Village One Dam, Dr Bawumia said, these initiatives have transformed the lives of citizens and developed the economy.

“We [NPP] have introduced new ideologies in our activities, we have adopted a more technological method to change the state of the country that we took from the NDC in 2016,” he said.

On the note, Dr Bawumia urged residents of Atobiase to maintain the incumbent government to continue to introduce initiatives.