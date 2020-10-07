The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for New Juaben North, Sampson Oti Boateng, is reported dead after a short illness.

This sad incident occurred at a hospital in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The late Mr Boateng defeated Emmanuel Kwaku Asante, a former Municipal Chief Executive by 316 to 229 votes during the NDC’s primaries in 2019 to become the party’s candidate for the December 7 parliamentary elections.

He was to challenge the New Patriotic Party’s Kwasi Adjei-Boateng, a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, for the seat.

The late NDC candidate was supposed to have filed his nomination on Thursday, October 8, 2020, before this his sudden death.

The late Mr Boateng would have celebrated his 43rd birthday on October 19, 2020.