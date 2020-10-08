Lotto business is booming in Sefwi Adabokrom in the Bia East District capital, after the former President, John Mahama’s arrival.

Mr Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was in the area as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Western North region.

According to the residents who spoke to Adom News, they have over the years won lottos they stake with the former President’s car number.

During his arrival, residents in the area rushed to his vehicle to take pictures of the registration number which was GT 5533-17.

Unfortunately, the number didn’t ‘drop’ as this registration number looked different from the usual car he comes to the region with.

Residents, who took the risk to stake the car number, came out disappointed after Tuesday’s draw came out as 07-71-05-38-40.

This comes on the back of a similar incident during the NDC’s running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman’s tour in the region weeks ago.

Her car registration number was staked as well but it didn’t ‘drop’.