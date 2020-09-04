

Some residents of Essam-Debiso in the Western region have decided to stake lotto with the number plate of the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This was when Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang‘s visited the area on Thursday to garner support for the NDC ahead of the 2020 election.

According to them, these number plates have become magic numbers for them over time.

They explain anytime former Presidents visit the area and they stake their number plates, they win, hence the decision to travel near and far to catch a glimpse of her number plate.

Hundreds of people gathered around Prof. Opoku-Agyemang‘ SUV with the number GG 9070-18 to take pictures with the hope that it will work for them this time around.

A resident, who spoke to Adom News, said: “Anytime a former President comes to this area, we win the lotto, that is why people are rushing to take pictures and stake a lot today. We are confident that it will be the numbers.”

However, the day ended in tears for the residents as the results for the fortune Thursday came out as 24-47-43-76- 90.

Watch the residents in the video attached above: