The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has expressed his disappointment in and frustration over several abandoned projects started by his administration.

The former president made this statement during his four-day campaign tour of the Upper West region.

He said that the governing New Patriotic Party had failed to complete many of the developmental projects that were initiated by his administration. He, therefore, pledged to the people of the region that he will see to the completion of those projects if re-elected in the upcoming general election.

“I can assure Wa Naa that in our next administration, we will continue from where we left,” he said.

Another project of concern to the NDC presidential candidate was the Upper West Regional Hospital, which, he noted, was unable to provide the requisite healthcare needed by the people of the region due to inadequate funding.

“As you all know, the hospital is struggling because it does not have seed money to be able to give quality treatment that the people of Upper West deserve I want to assure my father Wa Naa and the elders that…one of the first things we will do when we come into office is to provide the seed money for that hospital to be able to run efficiently,” he said.

Mr Mahama also promised to upgrade the road connecting the capital towns of the Upper East and Upper West regions, as Wa and Bolgatanga remain the only two regional capitals that are not linked with first-class roads.

“I can assure Yaa Naa that in our next administration before we leave office, the road between Wa and Bolgatanga will be a first-class road,” he added.

He found it unfortunate that his administration’s plans to upgrade the University of Development Studies had also slipped through the cracks.

“We had decided that we were going to turn the UDS into three autonomous universities, and so we began upgrading the facility on the Wa campus. We were building a state-of-the-art hostel, a library, and a state-of-the-art theatre. Unfortunately, after we left office, most of those projects have stalled,” he said.

The NDC presidential candidate assured the Yaa Naa that all these “abandoned projects” will be completed if given the nod in the upcoming polls in December.