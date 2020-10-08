Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana and Head of the Youth Bridge Research Institute, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has sent a message of caution to the Electoral Commission (EC).

To Prof Gyampo, the relationship between the EC and opposition parties has not been a pleasant one which does not augur well for Ghana’s democracy.

According to him, there is a better way the EC can find a middle ground with parties, who are stakeholders in fulfilling its mandate.

“The Commission has over the years been lazy in reaching out to the opposition but if you want to have an independent peaceful body, you must find a middle ground and win them over to your side,” he urged.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Prof Gyampo opined the ‘sour’ relationship has accounted for the long-standing friction between the Commission and opposition parties.

“It is not about touting your mandate but your ability to bring all around; have informal conversations before bigger meetings because they are phone calls away. Try and know their problems and give them assurances of how best you can handle them,” he stressed.

He noted this EC boss [Jean Mensa] is better placed because of the over 10 years dealings with political parties during her time at the Institute of Economic Affairs.