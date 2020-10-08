General Overseer of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has taken to social media to celebrate his son, Rev Francis Nyamekye Agyinasare as he turns a year older.

Bishop Agyinasare shared a beautiful picture of his son in which he posed with him and social media users can’t stop talking about the lovely picture.

He wrote:

Rev Francis Nyamekye Agyinasare, today is exactly 30 years when I returned from Tamale to see your birth in Accra. See how you have grown and you are intimidating me with your broad chest.

May God make this season the beginning of great things for you. Happy birthday, son. I am proud of you.