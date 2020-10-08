A 43-year-old Burkina Faso national has been arrested for the murder of his German partner and her 13-year-old daughter.

According to reports, the suspect, Boigouna Aloys, is said to have buried their remains secretly in a nearby bush in their house at Kokrobite in the Greater Accra region.

The reports said both the Burkinabe national and German woman had been living together with the daughter since January 2020.

But residents, who lived close to them, became alarmed when the woman and her daughter mysteriously disappeared.

According to them, a strong stench in the neighborhood raised suspicions about the possible murder of the two by the suspect since they suddenly disappeared.

A complaint was lodged with the Kokrobite Police for further investigation.

Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge, confirmed the unfortunate incident to Adom News.

She said the police had to go for a court order to exhume the bodies which were buried near the house.

The suspect, DSP Afia Tenge, added is in police custody assisting with investigations.