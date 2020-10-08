Three persons are said to be in critical condition following an ‘okada‘ accident at Michelle Camp near Tema in the Greater Accra region.

The three have been identified as two ‘okada’ riders and a pedestrian. Reports indicate the accident happened after the motorcycles traveling in opposite directions collided head-on.

The pedestrian, who has been identified as a woman, believed to be in her 30s, was said to be crossing the road at the time of the incident.

Though no death has been reported, a witness, Kwaku Yirenkyi, narrating the incident on Adom FM’s midday news said the woman was lying unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.

The police have since been to the scene to also convey the ‘okada’ riders to crystal hospital which is nearby.