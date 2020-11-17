Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, says she wants to have another baby but through surrogacy or adoption.

Speaking to radio and TV show host Ebuka, the mother of one explained that she does not want her son Jamil to be an only child.

However, she is not ready to go through the challenges that come with bearing a child in her womb, thus, her interest in surrogacy, she said.

“If it’s God’s will, we’ll get a surrogate cause I don’t want any more stretch marks or CS. It’s something I’m open to. I also want to adopt,” she said.

Tiwa Savage said given the chance she wants to have a daughter next, adding that she prayed for her child to be a girl during her first pregnancy.

“I did my first scan in Nigeria and was told he’s a boy… but now, I can’t change him for the world. I love him,” she added.