‘Eleven, Elven’ is a popular beans joint in Takoradi, established over 50 years ago and has fed a lot of mouths in the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolis including the late former president John Jerry Rawlings during his time as an officer at the Takoradi Airforce.

Rumour has had it that the late president was owing hugely at the beans joint but the owner, popularly known as ‘eleven, eleven’, says the rumour is a palpable lie.

Speaking to Joy News following the passing of the former President, the owner said Mr Rawlings was a good person who always made people around him comfortable and will greatly be missed.

“Rawlings was a good man who was loved by all. During his time as an officer here in Takoradi, he used to come here in the company of his friends to eat. And I heard people saying he is owing me, it is a lie, he is a nice man and would forever be in our hearts,” she said.