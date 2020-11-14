Former spokesperson of late former President Jerry Rawlings is yet to come to terms with his death.

Mr Adams said he has lost a great mentor who in his opinion is Ghana’s incorruptible leader of all time.

“I’m the biggest beneficiary of Rawlings; he left us a solid legacy,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Mr Adams, who is also the former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, said he enjoyed a very cordial working relationship with the late Mr Rawlings.

“He [Rawlings] told me a lot of things; Ghana has lost because there is still so much he hasn’t shared,” he stated.

On what he has learnt from Mr Rawlings as a politician, he said it is to stand for the truth at all times.

“Rawlings stood for truth, discipline and empathy and he never compromised on them,” he stressed.

He appealed to the State to honour Mr Rawlings in a special way after the seven days of national mourning.