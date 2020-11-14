The flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement, Christian Kwabena Andrews, has revealed how the recently-deceased former president Jerry John Rawlings told him that upon his passing, he would not want to be buried with other Heads of State, including former President John Evans Atta Mills.

He said he rather prefers a different, unspecified location. He also added that he was putting it in the public domain so President Nana Akufo-Addo would know and respect the wishes of former President Jerry Rawlings.

Mr Andrews made this known on Joy Prime’s afternoon political show, Campaign Trail.

READ ALSO:

Osofo Kyiri Abosom, as he is popularly known, also claimed that the deceased former President wanted him to become president.