Veteran journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr, has expressed his sincere condolences to the late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings’ family.

Mr Baako, who had once expressed fears ex-President Rawlings might humiliate him if he visits him to commiserate with him over the loss of his mother, said the former President had a very fine personality and was loved by all despite his strictness.

“No human being is to wish death even on his greatest enemy. All of us will move on and so I wish the family my sincerest condolences,” he told Joy News.

READ ALSO:

J.J. Rawlings reported dead!

I wouldn’t know the answer to give Akufo-Addo if … Kweku Baako [Audio]

Rawlings might embarrass me if… – Kweku Baako [Listen]

To him, the time for him to analyse and scrutinise the former President’s legacy in Ghana’s history won’t be now because of his sudden demise, adding that it would be unfair to do that.

“Examining his legacy and his impact on Ghana’s history is for another day. A time will come, positives and negatives will be put and there will be a balance sheet and we will all have something to say but I think it will be unfair and inappropriate on my part to subject his place in Ghanaian history now. And this will be my take for now,” he said.

Mr Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering a short illness on Thursday, November 12.

He was 73 years.

Listen to audio above: