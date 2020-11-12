Black Stars players will wear black armbands in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sudan in honour of late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

A minute silence will also be observed before kickoff at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday evening.

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has granted Ghana’s request to wear a black armband and observe a minute silence in Thursday’s game against Sudan,” GFA announced.

Rawlings, Ghana’s longest-serving head of state, died in Accra on Thursday after he contracted Covid-19.

The Black Stars will later this afternoon, play against Sudan in a matchday three 2021 AFCON qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.