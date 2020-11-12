The Minority leader in Parliament says the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings has created a void in the country’s political sphere that can never be filled.

Eulogising the late statesman, Haruna Iddrisu said Ghana owes its status as a stable democratic state partly due to his sacrifices.

He said, “With a heavy heart our hearts go to the family and the nation. We have lost a monumental political figure and an icon which creates a void that I believe will never ever be filled because of the uniqueness of the personality of Jerry John Rawlings.

“We owe our contemporary democratic politics, we’ve become a beacon of hope as a democracy and a peaceful stable country; we owe it partly to him and his sacrifices.”

He added that the country has lost an excellent public servant whose selflessness and dedication to service was like no other after him.

“Ghana has lost a dedicated public servant, par excellence and in my view no president in our country’s history has fought corruption better than he did. He fought cronyism, he fought nepotism, he fought graft, he fought abuse of office let that be to his memory.”

Haruna Iddrisu further stated that all public servants should emulate his exemplary attributes of selflessness and dedication to service for the greater good of the Ghanaian people.

“That we are all in public service for the public good and not to enrich ourselves to the disadvantage of the larger Ghanaian populace and society. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

The Minority, he says, will issue an official statement later to show the way forward, however, they shall join government in observing the 7 days of national mourning and after would look to the Rawlings family for any further action.

“Soon the minority will issue an official statement. I believe that all of us will have to suspend any other political activity including campaigns and to moan and mourn him well we owe him that,” he said.