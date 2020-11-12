The family of Jerry John Rawlings has confirmed the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

A statement, signed by his daughter, Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, indicated he passed on Thursday morning after a short illness.

Stating details of the funeral will be announced in due course, the family requested that its privacy is respected “in this difficult moment.”

ALSO READ:

Mr Rawlings, Ghana’s first President of the Fourth Republic, passed at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

It was unclear what caused his death, but reports say he was unwell and was at the intensive care unit at the hospital.

Mr Rawlings was born in Accra on June 22, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.

Read the statement below: