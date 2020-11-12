A few minutes after reports of the passing of Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings, tributes have begun pouring in for him.

Social media has been rife with fond memories of the former President, a testimony that he was loved by many.

He is reported to have died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after a short illness.

Some well-wishers have taken to social media to share their condolences with the family of Mr Rawlings.

Rawlings was affectionately known as Papa J.

