Former President Jerry John Rawlings is dead.

The former president, according to Adomonline sources, passed on, today, November 12, 2020, after a brief illness.

Mr Rawlings was born in Accra on June 22, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.

Adomonline.com brings you some photos of the man who was loved by many:

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and President Nana Akufo-Addo

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings and late Prof. Atta Mills