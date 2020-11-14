Asante Kotoko head trainer, Maxwell Konadu, has targeted winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League trophy.

The Porcupine Warriors have not won the country’s topflight for the past six years.

Ahead of their matchday one game against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium, coach Konadu is eyeing to win the trophy for the second time.

“We want to focus mostly on keeping clean sheets, as many as we can. That is one of the ways we will be amassing points to become champions. We want to keep as many clean sheets as possible,” he told Kotoko’s official Youtube Channel.

“We’ve worked defensively, starting from the frontline, the midfield and defense. They are doing so well. So we will make sure we will send the same mentality into the season when it starts.

“When you keep clean sheets with the squad that we have, at least we will create a couple of chances and hopefully we will utilise one or two and that will put us a step ahead of the others.

“And that is exactly what we want to build on and get a lot of points,” he added.