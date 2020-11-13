President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on ex-President Jerry Rawlings‘ family.

The visit was to commiserate with them following Mr Rawlings’ demise on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He was accompanied by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare and Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay among others.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy security presence at Mr Rawlings’ Ridge residence.

Hundreds of people, including mourners from all political divides, state agencies and world leaders have all expressed their condolences to the family.

The Stateman was reported dead while at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for a short ailment.

It is unclear what caused his death, but reports said he was unwell and was at the intensive care unit in the hospital.

Mr Rawlings was born in Accra on June 22, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.

