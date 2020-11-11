Host of Delay show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has finally rendered an unqualified apology to music legend Obrafour over a ‘misinforming’ interview.

Delay asked a pressing question which led interviewee Ayisha Modi to make some accusations against Obrafour.

Miss Modi alleged she supported many musicians back in the days, citing Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’ as one of the works she supported with $45,000.

The claim has, however, been challenged by the musician with a retraction and apology letter addressed to both Delay and Miss Modi.

Delay, doing the needful, has apologised in a latest social media video where she pleaded to be exempted from whatsoever feud the two have.

RELATED

She added she was only doing her job as a presenter and what response is given does not reflect her opinion.

“I do not endorse whatever my guest said about Obrafour so I detach myself from it,” she said in attempts to elude the GH¢ 800,000 compensation.

Watch video below: