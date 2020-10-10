Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, popularly known as Obrafour, has threatened legal action against ardent Ghanaian music lover, Ayisha Modi.

This comes after the latter, speaking in an interview, revealed she invested about $45,000 into Obrafour’s Kasie Bor hit song with Guru.

She claimed despite all her efforts in promotion, she benefited nothing despite the huge proceeds made from the song.

However, in a press statement from Execution Entertainment, sighted online, the company described Miss Modi’s claims as false.

Execution Entertainment noted it had no business deal or agreement in the past or present with Miss Modi, stating that the claims were attempts to reduce Obrafour’s relevance in the music industry and that the company will not hesitate to go to court to seek redress.

Read the full statement below: