The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced that Thomas Partey is out of the Black Stars 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The Arsenal midfielder, on Sunday, was replaced at half time during their 3:0 loss to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have confirmed that the player picked up a minor sprain in his ankle and would require treatment in London.

This means Partey, will not be able to join his Ghana teammates for the doubleheader against Sudan as he continues his treatment.

Partey was included in Coach C.K. Akonnor’s 23-man squad to face Sudan in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, but the injury has ruled him out of the two games.

The game is scheduled for the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 4:pm.